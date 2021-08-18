Left Menu

Mexico health regulator approves emergency use of Moderna vaccine

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-08-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 19:50 IST
Mexico's health regulator Cofepris said on Wednesday it has authorized Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Moderna is one of eight vaccines that Cofepris has authorized for emergency use in Mexico, the regulator said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

