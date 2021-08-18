Left Menu

Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 7.6% over past week

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-08-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 20:36 IST
Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 7.6% over past week
Britain reported 33,904 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Wednesday, meaning cases between Aug. 12 and Aug. 18 were up by 7.6% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 111 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day increase to nearly 8%.

A total of 47.41 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by the end of Aug. 17 and 40.99 million people had received a second dose. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by William James)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

