French patients in ICUs for COVID-19 above 2,000 for first time since June 14

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-08-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French health authorities reported on Wednesday that the number of patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) for COVID-19 has risen above 2,000 for the first time since June 14.

That figure has more than doubled in less than a month as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is putting a renewed strain on the French hospital system.

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

