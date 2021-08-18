Haiti needs logistical support, medical teams and equipment now - PAHO director

Medical personnel and equipment and logistical support is urgently needed from the international community to help the people of Haiti deal with multiple health emergencies, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, said on Wednesday.

Etienne told a virtual briefing that scores of hospitals in three regions had been either damaged or destroyed, and a nascent COVID-19 vaccination campaign had stalled as health teams switched their priorities. "Our hearts go out to the people of Haiti, we are doing everything possible to assist in these difficult times," she said.

Advertisement

Also Read: Haiti requests U.N. commission to probe president's killing

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)