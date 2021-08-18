Effective lockdown, creating health infra helped combat Covid: Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said effective implementation of the coronavirus lockdown and setting up of the necessary health infrastructure helped his government combat the COVID-19 crisis.

The minister said this while addressing a webinar organised in collaboration with the Thailand government on Haryana’s experience in handling the pandemic.

During the webinar, Vij said his government will extend full cooperation to Thailand in combating the crisis.

Vij said the Haryana government took concrete and immediate measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, according to an official statement.

The minister said timely measures like effective implementation of the lockdown, setting up of molecular testing laboratories and Covid care centres besides surveys to gauge the penetration of the disease helped in combating the disease.

An effective implementation of the vaccination drive is a major factor which helped in combating the virus, he said.

Till date, approximately 14 million doses have been given free of cost, he said.

Moreover, Vij assured that 100 per cent cooperation will be extended to the Thailand government in future.

The official statement said the webinar started with the address of former deputy prime minister of Thailand, Suwit Khunkitti, who expressed hope that the dialogue with experts of the Haryana government will definitely be beneficial.

He said it is important to understand the steps that led to sharp and speedy decline of the disease in the state, as per the statement.

Thailand’s Deputy Minister of Public Health Dr Satit Pitutacha said coronavirus is evolving and is unpredictable in nature and their government is keen on understanding the steps taken to combat the crisis.

