Left Menu

Bengal reports 646 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fresh fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-08-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 22:46 IST
Bengal reports 646 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fresh fatalities
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,40,258 on Wednesday as 646 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,325, a health bulletin said.

As many as 660 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate to 98.18 per cent.

The state now has 9,715 active cases, while 15,12,218 people have recovered from the disease to date.

West Bengal has thus far tested 1,64,94,077 samples for COVID-19, including 44,044 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding the positivity rate stood at 1.47 per cent.

The state has so far vaccinated 3,49,31,229 people, including 3,49,079 on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
2
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States
3
Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom theme colors

Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom th...

 Global
4
Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021