Left Menu

COVID-19: Businesses in Sri Lanka impose self-lockdown as cases rise

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:32 IST
COVID-19: Businesses in Sri Lanka impose self-lockdown as cases rise
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines restricting the movement of people even as businesses have started imposing a self-lockdown in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

As per the new guidelines, only one person from a household would be permitted to go out and purchase essentials while all shopping malls have been asked to shut.

These guidelines are to be in force until the end of August, the Director General Health Services Asela Gunawardena said.

Meanwhile, the health trade unions held protests to urge the government to order a total lockdown to arrest the third wave of coronavirus.

“We ask the government to lockdown the country for 10 days,” said Ravi Kumudesh, a health trade unionist.

In several areas, businesses are imposing self-lockdowns.

Shops remain shut as the number of cases have seen a rapid increase.

The government has decided to purchase nine million doses of Sinopharm and 14 million doses of Pfizer vaccines, the Cabinet spokesman and minister Ramesh Pathirana told reporters.

He said that the aim was to vaccinate all above 18 by September 30.

According to the health ministry, over 2,400 new infections were recorded on Wednesday.

With 174 more fatalities, the death toll has crossed the 6,400-mark, the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
2
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States
3
Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom theme colors

Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom th...

 Global
4
Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021