Left Menu

COVID-19: Maha has 7 high-burden districts; less than 10 active cases in 6 districts

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:56 IST
COVID-19: Maha has 7 high-burden districts; less than 10 active cases in 6 districts
  • Country:
  • India

Just seven districts, including Pune, account for bulk of the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, while half a dozen other districts have less than ten active cases currently.

This information was revealed in a presentation made before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his cabinet colleagues on Wednesday.

Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-affected state in the country, has 36 districts.

There is no active COVID-19 case in Nandurbar district as of now, while Dhule, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Wardha and Gondia districts have less than ten coronavirus patients under treatment, said an official.

Districts such as Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Amravati, Akola, Buldana, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli have less than 100 active cases of the infection.

Seven districts - Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Pune, Osmanabad, Solapur and Sindhudurg - have higher number of COVID-19 cases than others and account for most of the infections in the state, he said.

The state's weekly COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.44 per cent, the official said.

In the last few days, the coronavirus growth rate in Ratnagiri and Kolhapur districts was showing worrying trend, but now it has come down even below 2.44 per cent, he said.

Commenting on vaccination, the official said, “As many as 5.07 crore people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. More than 50 per cent of the population above 45 has been inoculated with at least one dose.

The vaccination percentage for the 18-44 age group was 25 per cent, while 1.33 crore people in Maharashtra have been fully vaccinated so far, which is a record at national level, he said.

The state saw vaccination of 9.64 lakh people on August 14, which was a record in itself, he added.

As part of the state government's efforts to revive and support economic activities, several relaxations have been granted, but with COVID-19 protocols, he said. PTI ND RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
2
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States
3
Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom theme colors

Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom th...

 Global
4
Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021