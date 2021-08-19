Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Drop in COVID-19 vaccine efficacy against Delta seen in U.S. nursing homes

The effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for people in American nursing homes and long-term care facilities, where residents are often elderly and frail, has dropped since the Delta variant became dominant in the United States, government researchers said on Wednesday. Despite this decline, the vaccines are still highly effective at preventing illness severe enough to require hospitalization, according to research published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Facebook removes dozens of vaccine misinformation 'superspreaders'

Facebook Inc said it removed over three dozen pages spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, after the White House called on social media firms to tighten controls on pandemic-related facts shared on their platforms. Companies like YouTube, Twitter and Google have come under fire from the Biden administration for the alarming spread https://www.reuters.com/technology/white-house-sees-youtube-facebook-judge-jury-executioner-vaccine-misinformation-2021-07-23 of vaccine misinformation that is hitting the pace of inoculation in a country where many are hostile to being vaccinated.

Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments

Researchers have used brain cancer patients' own cells in a form of 3D printing material to make a model of their tumour to test the efficacy of potential treatments before using them for real inside the body. The scientists extract "a chunk" of the tumour from the brain of a patient with glioblastoma - an aggressive cancer with a very poor prognosis - and use it to print a model matching their MRI scans, said Professor Ronit Satchi-Fainaro, who led the research at Tel Aviv University.

No need for COVID booster jabs for now - WHO

Current data does not indicate that COVID-19 booster shots are needed, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, adding that the most vulnerable people worldwide should be fully vaccinated before high-income countries deploy a top-up. The comments came just before the U.S. government said it planned to make the booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on Sept. 20 as infections from the Delta variant of the coronavirus rise.

Biden to require nursing home staff to be vaccinated as condition of federal funding -White House

President Joe Biden's administration will require nursing home staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs, the White House said on Wednesday.

U.S. to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in September

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be made widely available to Americans starting on Sept. 20, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday, citing data showing diminishing protection from the initial vaccinations as infections rise from the Delta variant. U.S. officials will offer a third shot to Americans who received their initial inoculation of two-dose COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna Inc and by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech AG at least eight months earlier, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2021/08/18/joint-statement-hhs-public-health-and-medical-experts-covid-19-booster-shots.html.

U.S. to ban use of pesticide chlorpyrifos on food crops over health concerns

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday said it will ban the use on food crops of the pesticide chlorpyrifos, which has been linked to health problems in children. The decision is a victory for environmental activists who have fought to stop the use of the chemical that is applied to crops ranging from corn and soybeans to Brussels sprouts and broccoli.

U.S. CDC to create new information center to forecast disease threats

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday it is creating a new disease forecasting center to improve the ability to use data to predict and gauge emerging health threats. The Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics will help in sharing information in real time to activate governmental, private sector, and public actions in anticipation of threats both domestically and abroad, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

War over masks deepens in U.S. South where COVID-19 cases are highest

The superintendent of Florida's largest school district sought to impose a mask mandate on Wednesday, the latest chapter in the coronavirus political battle in the southern United States where new infections are highest. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho of Miami-Dade County Public Schools sought school board approval at a meeting on Wednesday to require most of the district's 360,000 students wear face coverings, in defiance of a ban by Governor Ron DeSantis on mask mandates. Students with medical needs would be exempt.

New studies on vaccine efficacy against Delta, kids' noses have more immunity

Here is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Vaccines' efficacy against infection weakens

