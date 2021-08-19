COVID-19: Biden says booster shots could begin next month
- Country:
- United States
US President Joe Biden has said that coronavirus booster shots will be available starting the week of September 20, pending approval by the FDA.
The shots will be free and will be provided to people eight months after they received their second shot of the vaccine, the president said.
The president downplayed criticism that Americans would be getting additional protection against COVID-19 while much of the world still waits for their first vaccination shots.
''There's some world leaders who say America shouldn't get a third shot until other countries got their first shot--I disagree,” Biden said in Wednesday remarks at the White House.
''We can take care of America and help the world at the same time,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden chides Republican governors who resist vaccine rules
US trying to help India, others to produce vaccine: Biden
US trying to help India, others to produce COVID-19 vaccine: Biden
Yellen says Biden's agenda key to keeping U.S. superpower status- CNBC
Immigrant detentions soar despite Biden's campaign promises