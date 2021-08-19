Left Menu

COVID-19: Biden says booster shots could begin next month

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2021 02:49 IST
COVID-19: Biden says booster shots could begin next month
US President Joe Biden has said that coronavirus booster shots will be available starting the week of September 20, pending approval by the FDA.

The shots will be free and will be provided to people eight months after they received their second shot of the vaccine, the president said.

The president downplayed criticism that Americans would be getting additional protection against COVID-19 while much of the world still waits for their first vaccination shots.

''There's some world leaders who say America shouldn't get a third shot until other countries got their first shot--I disagree,” Biden said in Wednesday remarks at the White House.

''We can take care of America and help the world at the same time,'' he added.

