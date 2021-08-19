Left Menu

Mexico posts new record number of daily coronavirus cases

Mexico on Wednesday posted a record 28,953 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3,152,205, health ministry data showed. Mexico also reported 940 more deaths and the total confirmed death toll now stands at 250,469 although health officials have said the real number is likely significantly higher.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-08-2021 03:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 03:47 IST
Mexico on Wednesday posted a record 28,953 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3,152,205, health ministry data showed. The figure is the highest daily total since the pandemic began, excluding statistical blips that heath authorities said were caused by one-off adjustments to back data.

On August 12, it registered 24,975 new cases. Mexico also reported 940 more deaths and the total confirmed death toll now stands at 250,469 although health officials have said the real number is likely significantly higher.

