COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be made widely available to Americans starting on Sept. 20, U.S. health officials said, citing data showing diminishing protection from the initial jabs as infections rise from the Delta variant. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Norway will offer all 16- and 17-year-olds their first vaccine dose after those over 18 are fully vaccinated. * Britain's health regulator has approved Moderna's vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17, weeks after Pfizer's shot was given the green light ahead of schools reopening.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Southeast Asian countries need more help securing vaccines as the region struggles to contain record infections and deaths driven by the Delta variant, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.

* Japan's state of emergency restrictions are not curbing movement as effectively as in the past, according to mobility data, hurting the government's fight to slow infections. AMERICAS

* The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, equating to around 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally. * Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has authorized Moderna Inc's vaccine for emergency use.

* The superintendent of Florida's largest school district sought to impose a mask mandate, the latest chapter in the coronavirus political battle in the southern United States where new infections are highest. * Vaccines effectiveness for people in American nursing homes and long-term care facilities has dropped since the Delta variant became dominant in the United States, government researchers said.

* Haiti's vaccination campaign has been stalled by Saturday's quake and medical personnel, equipment and logistical support is urgently needed to help the country deal with multiple health emergencies, the Pan American Health Organization said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Tunisia will relax its nightly curfew and cafes and restaurants will be allowed to remain open until 10 p.m., as part of an easing of anti-COVID restrictions. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine was found to be 86% effective in people aged over 60, an Israeli healthcare provider said, citing initial results from a study of thousands of members. * Children's noses may be better than adults' at defending against infection because of "pre-activated" immunity against the coronavirus, a new study suggests.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Wall Street ended the day lower on Wednesday, after meeting minutes showed U.S. Federal Reserve officials split on when to ease back on economic stimulus, while COVID-19's spread weighed on oil for the fifth straight day.

* The Philippines lowered its economic growth target for this year, reflecting the impact of a two-week lockdown of the capital region, a government inter-agency panel said. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath; Edited by Arun Koyyur)

