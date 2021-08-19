Left Menu

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8,400 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-08-2021 07:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 07:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8,400 to 3,843,775, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 22 to 91,943, the tally showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

