Malaysia reports 22,948 coronavirus cases, new daily high
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 19-08-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 12:45 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysia reported 22,948 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a new daily record.
The country has recorded nearly 1.49 million infections overall.
Advertisement
Also Read: Malaysian PM refuses to resign, delays vote by a month
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia
Advertisement