Philippines reports second largest daily COVID-19 infections

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 19-08-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 13:32 IST
Philippines reports second largest daily COVID-19 infections
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Philippine health ministry on Thursday recorded 14,895 new coronavirus cases, the second highest daily increase in infections since the start of the pandemic.

In a bulletin, it said total confirmed cases were 1.79 million, while deaths have reached 30,881, after 258 fatalities were recorded on Thursday. Active cases rose to a near four-month high at 111,720.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

