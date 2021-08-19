Philippines reports second largest daily COVID-19 infections
The Philippine health ministry on Thursday recorded 14,895 new coronavirus cases, the second highest daily increase in infections since the start of the pandemic.
In a bulletin, it said total confirmed cases were 1.79 million, while deaths have reached 30,881, after 258 fatalities were recorded on Thursday. Active cases rose to a near four-month high at 111,720.
