Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cases
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-08-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 14:15 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia on Thursday reported 791 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 21,058 new cases, including 2,142 in Moscow.
Russia was hit by a surge in cases this summer that peaked in July and that authorities blamed on the Delta variant and slow uptake for domestically-produced vaccines.
