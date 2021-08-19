Left Menu

Abu Dhabi says ends partial lockdown

It cited the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee as saying restrictions on movement of traffic and the public from midnight until 5 a.m. are ending after achieving their objective. The UAE, a federation of seven emirates, has seen daily coronavirus infections fall to 1,089 cases on Wednesday from around 2,000 in June and a peak of nearly 4,000 in January.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-08-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 14:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi emirate, the second-most populous in the United Arab Emirates, will on Thursday end a partial lockdown imposed last month as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants, the government's media office said in a Twitter post. It cited the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee as saying restrictions on the movement of traffic and the public from midnight until 5 a.m. are ending after achieving their objective.

The UAE, a federation of seven emirates, has seen daily coronavirus infections fall to 1,089 cases on Wednesday from around 2,000 in June and a peak of nearly 4,000 in January. It does not give a breakdown for each emirate. The Gulf state, a regional tourism and business hub, has among the world's highest immunization rates with the latest health ministry data showing 83.14% of the population receiving one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 73.42% fully vaccinated.

The UAE, which has approved five types of COVID-19 vaccines, said earlier this month it would start providing a booster shot to all fully vaccinated individuals.

