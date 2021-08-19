Left Menu

President Kovind undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday underwent a cataract surgery at the Army hospital here, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said. The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital, it said.Kovind aged 75 to over as the 14th president of India on July 25, 2017.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Kovind aged 75 to over as the 14th president of India on July 25, 2017. ''The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery today morning (August 19, 2021) at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi. Surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the Hospital,'' the statement said.

