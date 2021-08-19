Left Menu

France adds Morocco and Algeria to list of high-risk COVID-19 countries

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-08-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 15:13 IST
France has added Algeria and Morocco to its list of countries deemed high-risk COVID-19 zones as it battles the fourth wave of infections. The new measure, which will take effect on Saturday, means people arriving from the two African countries will have to undergo strict protocol measures, such as self-isolating.

French health authorities reported on Wednesday that the number of patients in intensive care units for COVID had risen above 2,000 for the first time since June 14, as the Delta variant puts renewed strain on the hospital system.

