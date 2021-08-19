Left Menu

Iran's COVID-19 death toll rises above 100,000 -health ministry

Iran’s death toll from COVID-19 exceeded 100,000 on Thursday with 564 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, state TV said, as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spread through the Middle East's worst-hit country.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-08-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 17:33 IST
Iran's COVID-19 death toll rises above 100,000 -health ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's death toll from COVID-19 exceeded 100,000 on Thursday with 564 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, state TV said, as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spread through the Middle East's worst-hit country. State television, citing Iran's health ministry, said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections had reached 4,587,683 including 31,266 new cases since Wednesday.

"The total number of deaths from COVID-19 has reached 100,255," the TV reported. Since Monday, Iran has imposed tougher nationwide restrictions to stem a fifth wave of respiratory disease, including travel curbs and closures of non-essential businesses.

The rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the past weeks has forced Iran's rulers to permit imports of vaccines made by U.S. and British companies, which Iran's top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had forbidden in January. Social media users inside and outside Iran have accused the Islamic Republic's clerical establishment of being slow to vaccinate people - only about five million of the 83 million population have been fully inoculated.

Iranian authorities have blamed U.S. sanctions for problems in procuring foreign vaccines and delays in deliveries. Food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies are exempt from U.S. sanctions reimposed on Tehran in 2018 after then-President Donald Trump abandoned Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021