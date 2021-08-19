Left Menu

Singapore to start gradual easing of COVID-19 border restrictions

"We want to get through this pandemic with minimum damage and minimum death toll, while trying to resume life as normally as we can." The health ministry said Singapore would also pilot home isolation for fully-vaccinated people who are infected with coronavirus and have mild symptoms.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 17:45 IST
Singapore to start gradual easing of COVID-19 border restrictions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore will allow quarantine-free entry from next month to travelers from Germany and Brunei who are vaccinated against COVID-19, its aviation regulator said on Thursday, as part of a plan to gradually reopen its borders.

Visitors from those countries can from Sept. 8 bypass the isolation requirement if they test negative in four polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. Border restrictions will also be progressively eased for all travel from Hong Kong and Macau from this Saturday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said in a statement.

The announcement came shortly after the Hong Kong government said its air travel bubble plan with Singapore had been dropped https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/hong-kong-singapore-decide-drop-bilateral-air-travel-bubble-2021-08-19. Singapore's transport ministry said the two territories had different approaches. Lawrence Wong, finance minister and co-chair of Singapore's coronavirus task force, said it was important to reopen the country carefully.

"Risk tolerance and risk attitudes will differ from country to country," he told a briefing. "We want to get through this pandemic with minimum damage and minimum death toll while trying to resume life as normally as we can."

The health ministry said Singapore would also pilot home isolation for fully vaccinated people who are infected with coronavirus and have mild symptoms. As of Tuesday, 77% of Singapore's population has had two vaccine shots. It plans to start vaccinations for children below 12 years old in early 2022, after the safety and efficacy aspects have been studied, health minister Ong Ye Kung said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021