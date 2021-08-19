Left Menu

Biden says he and his wife will get COVID booster vaccine- interview

U.S. President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden would receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to boost their immunity, as his administration announced booster shots would be offered to Americans in September. "We will get the booster shots," Biden told ABC News in an television interview that aired on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 18:18 IST
Biden says he and his wife will get COVID booster vaccine- interview
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden would receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to boost their immunity, as his administration announced booster shots would be offered to Americans in September.

"We will get the booster shots," Biden told ABC News in a television interview that aired on Thursday. His comments were taped on Wednesday as health officials unveiled their plan to make third doses of the approved two-dose COVID-19 vaccines available for U.S. adults starting Sept. 20.

The booster program is being launched even as millions of Americans have yet to adopt initial vaccination and as many around the world are waiting for vaccine supplies. Biden, 78, noted that he and his wife received their first doses of the Pfizer Inc/BionNSech SE vaccine back in December when vaccines were just being rolled out in the United States.

"It's past time," he told ABC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021