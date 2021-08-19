Biden says he and his wife will get COVID booster vaccine- interview

U.S. President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden would receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to boost their immunity, as his administration announced booster shots would be offered to Americans in September.

"We will get the booster shots," Biden told ABC News in a television interview that aired on Thursday. His comments were taped on Wednesday as health officials unveiled their plan to make third doses of the approved two-dose COVID-19 vaccines available for U.S. adults starting Sept. 20.

The booster program is being launched even as millions of Americans have yet to adopt initial vaccination and as many around the world are waiting for vaccine supplies. Biden, 78, noted that he and his wife received their first doses of the Pfizer Inc/BionNSech SE vaccine back in December when vaccines were just being rolled out in the United States.

"It's past time," he told ABC.

