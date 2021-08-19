Japan reports daily record for new virus cases
Japan has reported a new record for daily coronavirus cases at more than 25,000, which is likely an undercount in a nation where coronavirus testing hasnt been widespread.The Health Ministry on Thursday gave the total as 25,141, of which 1,223 cases were still being confirmed.
Japan has reported a new record for daily coronavirus cases at more than 25,000, which is likely an undercount in a nation where coronavirus testing hasn't been widespread.
The Health Ministry on Thursday gave the total as 25,141, of which 1,223 cases were still being confirmed. Japanese media gave different tallies, but all surpassing 25,000. Much of Japan, including Tokyo, is under a “state of emergency” that asks restaurants to close at night and people to stay home. Worries are growing about overcrowded hospitals. Japan has had more than 15,500 COVID-19-related deaths in the pandemic.(AP) RUP RUP
