Britain records 36,572 new COVID cases, 113 deaths

Britain reported 36,572 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Thursday, and a further 113 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for the novel coronavirus.

The data compared with 33,904 new cases on Wednesday and 111 deaths.

