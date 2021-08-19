Britain records 36,572 new COVID cases, 113 deaths
Britain reported 36,572 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Thursday, and a further 113 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for the novel coronavirus.
The data compared with 33,904 new cases on Wednesday and 111 deaths.
