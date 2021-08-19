Left Menu

Italy reports 55 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 7,260 new case

Italy reported 55 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 69 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 7,260 from 7,162. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 460 from a previous 442. Some 206,531 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 226,423, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 19-08-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 21:23 IST
Italy reports 55 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 7,260 new case
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 55 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 69 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 7,260 from 7,162. Italy has registered 128,634 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.46 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,627 on Thursday, up from 3,559 a day earlier. There were 40 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 50 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 460 from a previous 442.

Some 206,531 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 226,423, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021