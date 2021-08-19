Left Menu

Tunisia to impose compulsory quarantine on visitors who have not been fully vaccinated

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 19-08-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia will from Aug. 25 require 10 days of quarantine for visitors who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a move to help keep the pandemic under control as cases have begun to fall, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Effective on Thursday, the North African country relaxed its nightly curfew and allowed cafes and restaurants to remain open until 10 p.m., in a partial easing of restrictions imposed to curb COVID-19 contagion.

The moves come amid a decline in the number of coronavirus infections and a clear increase in vaccination rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

