Over 57.16 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 21:48 IST
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 57.16 crore, including over 48 lakh doses given on Thursday, according to the Union health ministry.

While 26,66,831 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose, 6,01,437 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

''Cumulatively, 21,13,11,218 persons in the age group of 18-44 years across 37 states and Union territories have received their first dose and a total of 1,79,43,325 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive,'' it said.

The cumulative vaccination coverage of 57,16,71,264 doses is segregated on the basis of population priority groups, the ministry said.

On the 216th day (August 19) of the vaccination drive, a total of 48,84,440 vaccine doses were given -- 36,35,752 beneficiaries received the first dose and 12,48,688 were administered the second dose -- according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm. The final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

