Report about fake Covishield vaccine being probed: Mandaviya

It has been claimed that duplicate versions of Covishield vaccine were sold in the country.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-08-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 21:56 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the government has launched an inquiry into a report claiming that counterfeit versions of Covishield, India's primary anti-COVID-19 vaccine, had been seized.

''It has been claimed that duplicate versions of Covishield vaccine were sold in the country. The Indian government is probing this claim, and will take action if it found any substance to the allegations,'' he told reporters in Rajkot.

The report about counterfeit vaccine allegedly being seized quoted the World Health Organization.

Mandaviya, who was recently elevated as health minister, also said that three more vaccines for adults would be available in India soon.

''At present three vaccines are available in India - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik. In coming days, three more vaccines would arrive, including one from Zydus Cadila. The other two will be from Genova and Biological Evans,'' he said. On the Centre's plan to tackle a possible third wave of the pandemic, he said it has already earmarked Rs 23,000 crore for the purpose.

''We have planned to keep a buffer stock of medicines worth Rs 1 crore in each district along with one cryogenic tank for the supply of medical oxygen. We have also planned to deploy one ambulance at a block level. Hospitals have been instructed to reserve beds for COVID-19 patients and have separate beds for infected children,'' he said.

Mandaviya took out `Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Rajkot on Thursday and visited Virpur and Khodaldham temples on the first day of the tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

