COVID 19: T'gana govt to make Hyderabad 100 per cent vaccinated city in 15 days

The Telangana government is working towards making Hyderabad a ''100 per cent COVID-19 vaccinated city'' in the next 15 days.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who addressed a workshop on Thursday, said the officials of health department and Greater Hyderabad Muncipal Corporation (GHMC), besides field staff should work in close coordination to make all the residential colonies in the city 100 per cent vaccinated, an official release said.

Advertisement

He instructed the health and municipal staff to survey every household and ''mop up'' eligible people over the age of 18 to be vaccinated for complete coverage.

The exercise should be carried out in a mission mode, he said.

Noting that the mobile vaccination programme in the GHMC has evoked good response, he said teams should be formed in residential colonies with manpower and material to inoculate those who have not yet received the jab.

State health officials have earlier said almost 100 per cent vaccination coverage with single dose has been achieved in Hyderabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)