Israelis over 40, teachers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster, health minister says

Reuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 19-08-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 23:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's health minister said on Thursday that people over 40 and teachers would be eligible for a third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, expanding its booster campaign to fend off the coronavirus Delta variant.

Israel began administering third doses to people over 60 in July, later dropping the minimum age of eligibility to 50 and offering boosters to health workers and others.

