U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper says he has tested positive for COVID-19
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 01:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the third senator to announce on Thursday he had contracted the coronavirus.
Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, said he feels good but will isolate. "I’m grateful for the vaccine (& the scientists behind it!) for limiting my symptoms," he said on Twitter.
