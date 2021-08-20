Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Israel extends COVID-19 vaccine boosters to people over 40, teachers

Israelis over 40 and teachers are now eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the health minister said on Thursday, hoping an expansion of the booster campaign will fend off the coronavirus Delta variant. The expansion of booster eligibility, following a recommendation by Health Ministry experts, comes a day after the United States announced plans to offer booster doses to all Americans, citing data showing diminishing protection.

U.S. administers 359.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 359,623,380 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 422,175,735 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The doses administered increased by more than a million from 358,599,835 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 18 out of 419,612,925 doses delivered.

Ebola, other outbreaks, atop COVID-19, risk straining West Africa health systems -WHO

The World Health Organisation warned on Thursday that on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, West Africa is facing new outbreaks of the viral haemorrhagic fevers Marburg and Ebola, risking huge strains on ill-equipped health systems. The new outbreaks show the multitude of challenges governments are fighting in parallel with the COVID-19 pandemic, Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, told a news conference on Thursday.

Germany to designate parts of Greece COVID-19 high-risk area - Funke

The German government plans to designate parts of Greece and some areas of Ireland as high-risk areas, meaning unvaccinated travellers from those regions would need to go into quarantine for five days, the Funke media group reported on Thursday. The Ionian Islands, Crete and islands in the southern Aegean Sea would be affected, reported Funke, adding that Kosovo and North Macedonia would also be upgraded.

NYPD orders police officers to get a jab or mask up while on duty

New York City's 36,000 police officers now have a simple choice: either get vaccinated against coronavirus or wear masks at all times while on duty. The department issued the bulletin spelling out the order earlier this week, said Sergeant Edward Riley, an NYPD spokesman. The order came in response to a lagging vaccination rate among NYPD officers at a time when the Delta variant has fueled a surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the country.

Sydney steps up vaccine rollout as Australia's COVID-19 cases at daily high

Australia reported its biggest one-day rise in coronavirus infections on Thursday, as authorities began doling out emergency supplies of vaccine in the Sydney suburbs worst hit by an outbreak of the fast-moving Delta strain. Officials allocated more than half an emergency supply of Pfizer vaccines bought from Poland, or about 500,000 doses, to the city's dozen worst-affected suburbs where they will be given to those younger than 40 over the next two weeks.

Delta outbreak exposes New Zealand's low vaccination rates

New Zealand's coronavirus cases jumped on Thursday, as questions grew about the government's response to the pandemic given the slowest vaccination rate among developed countries and the economic pressures of prolonged isolation. Eleven new cases were reported on Thursday, taking the total to 21 in the latest outbreak that ended the country's six-month, virus-free run https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/virus-free-new-zealand-investigating-new-community-covid-19-case-2021-08-17/#:~:text=New%20Zealand%20thrown%20into%20lockdown%20over%20single%20suspected%20Delta%20case,-By%20Praveen%20Menon&text=WELLINGTON%2C%20Aug%2017%20(Reuters),the%20largest%20city%20of%20Auckland.

Biden, first lady to get COVID-19 booster vaccine -ABC News interview

U.S. President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden would receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to boost their immunity, as his administration announced booster shots would be offered to Americans in September. "We will get the booster shots," Biden told ABC News in a television interview that aired on Thursday.

Three U.S. senators test positive for COVID-19

Three U.S. senators - Republican Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Democrat John Hickenlooper of Colorado and independent Angus King of Maine - disclosed on Thursday they had tested positive for COVID-19. All three had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

U.S. states rush to meet deadline to join $26 billion opioid settlement

U.S. states are racing to meet a deadline to commit to a $26 billion opioid settlement with three drug distributors and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, as some grapple with local resistance and concerns the amount isn't big enough to address the damage done by an epidemic of addiction. Fourteen state attorneys general unveiled the proposed settlement https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/drug-distributors-jj-reach-landmark-26-bln-opioid-settlement-2021-07-21 with McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and J&J on July 21, kicking off a months-long process for states, counties and cities to sign on.

