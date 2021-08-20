Left Menu

US says Kabul evacuees don't need Covid tests

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 02:37 IST
Amid the chaos and confusion at the airport, the US on Thursday said it has taken at least one step to ease requirements for those seeking to leave: COVID-19 tests.

Although Afghanistan had been a hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said evacuees are not required to get a negative COVID-19 result to travel.

''A blanket humanitarian waiver has been implemented for COVID testing for all persons the US government is relocating from Afghanistan,” the department said.

It referred questions about how the matter would be handled once evacuees arrive in the United States to the Department of Health and Human Services. Medical exams, including coronavirus tests, had been required for evacuees prior to Taliban's weekend takeover of Kabul, which added extra urgency to efforts to get at-risk Afghans out of the country.

