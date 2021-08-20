Left Menu

Sport-China's National Games to host spectators

Organisers of the National Games in China's Shaanxi Province said they will allow spectators at the multi-sport event providing they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative 72 hours before attending. The 14th edition of the National Games, which are held every four years, is expected to feature around 14,000 athletes competing in 501 events in 41 sports and are scheduled to run from Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 10:10 IST
Sport-China's National Games to host spectators
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Organizers of the National Games in China's Shaanxi Province said they will allow spectators at the multi-sport event providing they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative 72 hours before attending. The 14th edition of the National Games, which are held every four years, is expected to feature around 14,000 athletes competing in 501 events in 41 sports and are scheduled to run from Sept. 15-27.

All spectators would require to produce proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of entering venues, organizers said. People over the age of 18 would also require a certificate showing full vaccination at least 14 days before the event in northwestern China.

According to a Reuters tally, there have been 94,546 infections and 4,636 coronavirus-related deaths reported in China since the pandemic began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021