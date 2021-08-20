Left Menu

India reports 36,571 new COVID-19 cases, active tally lowest in 150 days

With 36,571 COVID-19 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's active tally has dropped to 3,63,605, which is the lowest in 150 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 10:14 IST
With 36,571 COVID-19 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's active tally has dropped to 3,63,605, which is the lowest in 150 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With this, India's cumulative count has reached 32,358,829 and the country's active cases account for 1.12 per cent of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate remained below 3 per cent for the 25th consecutive day and is currently at 1.94 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.93 per cent. According to the health ministry, 36,555 people recovered in the last 24 hours increases, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,15,61,635.

The country had reported 433,589 deaths so far of which 540 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is also the highest since March 2020 and it currently stood at 97.54 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to August 19 is 50,26,99,702 including 18,86,271 samples tested were tested yesterday. So far, 57,22,81,488 vaccine doses have been administered across India, with 54,71,282 doses being administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

