* The mass rollout of COVID-19 booster vaccines in Britain to residents over 50 this autumn could be shelved, with government scientists considering limiting third doses only to the most vulnerable, The Telegraph reported. * The European Commission said it had reached a temporary agreement with South Africa to use a plant there to bottle Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines that are being imported into the EU, after criticism of the arrangement.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan plans to dramatically ramp up daily COVID-19 tests, borrowing from anti-contagion measures used in the recent Tokyo Olympics, as it battles its worst wave of infections, driven by the Delta variant.

* New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended a nationwide lockdown as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country jumped and the outbreak widened beyond its largest city, Auckland, to the capital, Wellington. * South Korea has extended its social distancing curbs for two weeks to ward off a surge in coronavirus cases while allowing vaccinated people some latitude.

AMERICAS * The Biden administration's plan to provide COVID-19 vaccine boosters are based on concerns that a decrease in the vaccines' ability to protect against milder infections could also mean people will have less protection against severe illness, a premise that has yet to be proven, scientists said.

* Mexico is battling a new wave of coronavirus infections as daily cases hit record highs and the official death toll passed 250,000, one of the highest worldwide. * Three U.S. senators - Republican Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Democrat John Hickenlooper of Colorado, and independent Angus King of Maine - disclosed they had tested positive for COVID-19. All three had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * In Israel's COVID-19 wards, doctors are learning which vaccinated patients are most vulnerable to severe illness, amid growing concerns about instances in which the shots provide less protection against the worst forms of the disease.

* Israelis over 40 will now be eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the health minister said on Thursday, hoping an expansion of its booster campaign will fend off the coronavirus Delta variant. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Sorrento Therapeutics said results from animal studies show its experimental vaccine for COVID-19 has the potential to elicit immune responses against the original coronavirus strain and its emerging variants, including Delta. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares finished the week heading for their lowest close since November and worst week since February, dragged down by losses in China and extending the sharp fall a day earlier.

