BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Alexion Discontinuing Ultomiris Phase III ALS Trial

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - UPDATE ON ULTOMIRIS PHASE III ALS TRIAL

* ASTRAZENECA - ALEXION IS DISCONTINUING CHAMPION-ALS, GLOBAL PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL OF ULTOMIRIS * ASTRAZENECA - ALEXION IS DISCONTINUING CHAMPION-ALS, GLOBAL PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL OF ULTOMIRIS (RAVULIZUMAB) IN ADULTS WITH AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS

* ASTRAZENECA - THIS DECISION IS BASED ON THE RECOMMENDATION OF THE INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE (IDMC) * ASTRAZENECA - NO NEW SAFETY FINDINGS WERE OBSERVED AND DATA WERE CONSISTENT WITH THE ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF ULTOMIRIS

* ASTRAZENECA - IDMC RECOMMENDED THAT TRIAL BE DISCONTINUED DUE TO LACK OF EFFICACY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

