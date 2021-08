BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says AZD7442 Prophylaxis Trial Met Primary Endpoint

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - AZD7442 PROPHYLAXIS TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - AZD7442 PROPHYLAXIS TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT * ASTRAZENECA - 77% REDUCED RISK OF DEVELOPING SYMPTOMATIC COVID-19

* ASTRAZENECA - FIRST LONG-ACTING ANTIBODY COMBINATION TO PREVENT COVID-19 * ASTRAZENECA - THERE WERE NO CASES OF SEVERE COVID-19 OR COVID-19-RELATED DEATHS IN THOSE TREATED WITH AZD7442

* ASTRAZENECA - IN THE PLACEBO ARM, THERE WERE THREE CASES OF SEVERE COVID-19, WHICH INCLUDED TWO DEATHS. * ASTRAZENECA - MORE THAN 75% OF PARTICIPANTS HAD CO-MORBIDITIES, WHICH INCLUDE CONDITIONS THAT HAVE BEEN REPORTED TO CAUSE A REDUCED IMMUNE RESPONSE TO VACCINATION

* ASTRAZENECA - LAAB WAS WELL TOLERATED AND PRELIMINARY ANALYSES SHOW ADVERSE EVENTS WERE BALANCED BETWEEN PLACEBO AND AZD7442 GROUPS * ASTRAZENECA - WILL PREPARE REGULATORY SUBMISSION OF PROPHYLAXIS DATA TO HEALTH AUTHORITIES FOR POTENTIAL EMERGENCY USE AUTHORISATION

* ASTRAZENECA: PRELIMINARY 'IN VITRO' FINDINGS FROM INVESTIGATORS SHOW AZD7442 NEUTRALISES RECENT EMERGENT SARS-COV-2 VIRAL VARIANTS, INCLUDING DELTA VARIANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

