UK regulator approves first monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 11:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The UK health regulator said on Friday it has approved Ronapreve, the antibody developed by Roche and Regeneron, to prevent and treat COVID-19.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the approval was the first in the UK for a monoclonal antibody treatment for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

