UK regulator approves first monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

The UK health regulator said on Friday it has approved Ronapreve, the antibody developed by Roche and Regeneron, to prevent and treat COVID-19.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the approval was the first in the UK for a monoclonal antibody treatment for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

