UK regulator approves first monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19
Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 11:53 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK health regulator said on Friday it has approved Ronapreve, the antibody developed by Roche and Regeneron, to prevent and treat COVID-19.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the approval was the first in the UK for a monoclonal antibody treatment for the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement