J&J applies for approval to conduct clinical trials on adolescents in India

US pharma giant Johnson & Johnson has moved an application before the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in India, seeking permission to conduct clinical trials of its single-dose Janssen vaccine against COVID-19 on adolescents (children of age group 12-17 years).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 12:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

US pharma giant Johnson & Johnson has moved an application before the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in India, seeking permission to conduct clinical trials of its single-dose Janssen vaccine against COVID-19 on adolescents (children of age group 12-17 years). Earlier in August, Johnson & Johnson's was given emergency use approval in India for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

A statement by Johnson & Johnson read, "On August 17, 2021, we submitted an application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct a study of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in India in adolescents aged 12 - 17 years." "To ultimately achieve herd immunity, it is imperative that COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials continue to move forward in this population, and we remain deeply committed to the critical work needed to make our COVID-19 vaccine equitably accessible for all age groups," the company's spokesperson said.

The five vaccines which were granted emergency use authorisation in India are Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V m, Moderna and Now Johnson & Johnson (J&J). (ANI)

