S.Korea says Russia's CoviVac COVID-19 vaccine seeks regulatory approval -drug safety ministry
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 20-08-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 12:56 IST
- Country:
- Korea Rep
South Korea on Friday said Russia's COVID-19 vaccine CoviVac has applied for preliminary regulatory approval, the country's drug safety ministry said in a statement.
South Korea has not yet announced plans to make any purchases of CoviVac, the ministry said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- the ministry
- Russia
- CoviVac
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea reports 1,776 more COVID-19 cases, 205,702 in total
Olympics-Baseball-U.S. advances to golden game with Japan, South Korea to play for bronze vs Dominicans
South Korea to compensate nurse paralysed after COVID-19 shot
Olympics-Table Tennis-Japan beat South Korea to win bronze in men's team event
South Korea's Moon dismisses link with activists charged with spying for North