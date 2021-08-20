Small-scale study on mixing Sputnik V, AstraZeneca shows positive result - RDIF
20-08-2021
Russian sovereign fund RDIF said on Friday it has achieved positive results from a small-scale study into the combined use of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine.
"Preliminary data from the first 20 participants show antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein (S-protein) elicited in 100% of cases," RDIF said in a statement, citing a clinical trial carried out together with AstraZeneca in Azerbaijan.
