Philippines sees record 17,231 new coronavirus infections
The Philippine health ministry on Friday reported 17,231 new coronavirus cases, a record-high daily increase in cases.
It said total confirmed infections in the Philippines have increased to more than 1.8 million, while deaths have reached 31,198, after 317 fatalities were recorded on Friday.
