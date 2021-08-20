Russia reports 785 COVID-19 deaths, 20,992 new cases
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-08-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 13:50 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia on Friday reported 785 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 20,992 new cases, including 1,925 in Moscow.
Russia was hit by a surge in cases this summer that peaked in July and that authorities blamed on the Delta variant and slow uptake of domestically produced vaccines.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement