Malaysia reports 23,564 coronavirus cases, new daily record
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 20-08-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 13:56 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysian health authorities reported 23,564 new coronavirus infections on Friday, a new daily record.
The country has recorded 1.51 million cases in total.
Advertisement
Also Read: Malaysian PM resigns after failing to get majority support
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysian
Advertisement