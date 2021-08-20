Left Menu

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Friday, while 57 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.This is the eleventh time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11 and August 12, August 13 and August 16 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 14:50 IST
Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, eleventh time since onset of 2nd wave; 57 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Friday, while 57 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the eleventh time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11 and August 12, August 13, and August 16 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data. On March 2 this year, the city had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 percent.

The second wave swept the city during the April-May period.

On Friday, 57 fresh cases as the positivity rate rose to 0.08 percent, according to the latest bulletin.

Twenty-five fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and two deaths due to the disease were recorded on Thursday, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.04 percent, according to the official figures.

On Wednesday, the city had registered 36 cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.05 percent.

