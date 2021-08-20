Left Menu

Administering second dose of COVID-19 vaccine priority in Pune: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the authorities in Pune have decided to complete administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines, following which the first jabs will be given to citizens.The state government is taking efforts to get maximum number of vaccine doses for citizens, Pawar said, after holding a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Pune district.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 15:26 IST
Administering second dose of COVID-19 vaccine priority in Pune: Ajit Pawar
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the authorities in Pune have decided to complete administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines, following which the first jabs will be given to citizens.

The state government is making efforts to get a maximum number of vaccine doses for citizens, Pawar said, after holding a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the Pune district. Currently, there are 898 government-run vaccination centers and 440 private ones in the district, he said.

"Many are waiting for the second dose of the vaccine. According to experts, if the second dose is given late, its effect won't last for long. Hence, we have decided to first complete giving the second vaccine doses. Once that is completed, the first doses will be administered," said Pawar, who is also the guardian minister for the district.

The district administration has approached private hospitals, where some vaccine doses are remaining and some of these doses will expire soon, he said.

"Private hospitals who have excess doses that might expire soon have expressed interest in sharing them with the government, and once the fresh stock arrives, we will replace vaccines at private facilities," Pawar said.

Pune city has recorded a positivity rate of 2.5 percent and a death rate of 2.3 percent, while the positivity rate in Pimpri-Chinchwad was 3.1 and the death rate stood at 1.4 percent, he said.

Pune rural has the highest positivity rate at 3.9 percent, while the death rate is at 1.2 percent, he added.

The deputy chief minister further said that the district administration had contacted the Serum Institute of India seeking extra vaccine doses for Pune.

''As the company is based in Pune, they also want to extend a helping hand. Once they release extra doses, the same will be administered to people living in slums,'' Pawar said.

While the state government is positive about the booster dose of vaccine, the priority right now is to completely vaccinate people with both doses of the vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021