Left Menu

Guj govt suspends COVID-19 vaccination on Aug 22 for Raksha Bandhan

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-08-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 15:44 IST
Guj govt suspends COVID-19 vaccination on Aug 22 for Raksha Bandhan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government on Friday announced that the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive will be suspended on August 22, on account of Raksha Bandhan festival.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who handles the health portfolio, said the decision to take a day's break on Sunday (August 22) was taken so that women health workers involved in the inoculation drive can celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their families.

Till Thursday, over 4.19 crore persons in Gujarat have been given COVID-19 vaccines by the government. Gujarat on Thursday recorded 19 fresh cases of coronavirus, which took its tally of infections to 8,25,255, of which 10,078 people have died of the infection so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021