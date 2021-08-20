Nations from Australia to Vietnam announced more drastic curbs and longer lockdowns on Friday, as authorities struggle to rein in outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The mass rollout of booster vaccines in Britain to people over 50 this autumn could be shelved, with government scientists considering limiting third doses only to the most vulnerable, the Telegraph reported. * The European Commission said it had reached a temporary agreement with South Africa to use a plant there to bottle Johnson & Johnson vaccines that are being imported into the EU, after criticism of the arrangement.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Two million residents of Sydney will be under nightly curfew from next week to slow the Delta variant that is spreading across New South Wales state, authorities said as they extended lockdown orders.

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged New Zealanders to stick to her strategy to eliminate the Delta variant as she extended a strict lockdown amid a surge in infections. * Vietnam will deploy troops in Ho Chi Minh City and prohibit residents from leaving their homes, authorities said, as its biggest city turns to drastic measures to slow a spiraling rate of coronavirus deaths.

* Japan plans to dramatically ramp up daily tests, borrowing from anti-contagion measures used in the recent Tokyo Olympics, as it battles its worst wave of infections, driven by the Delta variant. AMERICAS

* The Biden administration's plan to provide vaccine boosters is based on concerns that a decrease in the vaccines' ability to protect against milder infections could also mean people will have less protection against severe illness, a premise that has yet to be proven, scientists said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett received the third shot of Pfizer/BioNtech's, vaccine after Israel extended its booster campaign for people over 40 to try to curb the Delta variant. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca said its antibody therapy met the main goal of preventing COVID-19 in a late-stage study, putting the British drugmaker on track to potentially offer an alternative to vaccines for people with weakened immune systems. * Johnson & Johnson has sought approval from Indian drug regulators to conduct a study of its vaccine among 12- to 17-year-olds, the company said.

* The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee has recommended emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's three-dose vaccine, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources. * Sorrento Therapeutics said results from animal studies show its experimental vaccine for COVID-19 has the potential to elicit immune responses against the original coronavirus strain and its emerging variants, including Delta.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global shares fell for the fifth day and the dollar remained firm in a flight to safety on Friday as rising cases compounded concern over Chinese growth and the outlook for U.S. stimulus. [

* British retail sales unexpectedly fell in July, official data showed, suggesting at least some consumers skipped shopping to follow England's run in the Euro 2020 soccer tournament or stayed at home due to rising cases. * The risks to South Africa's economic growth are skewed more to the downside, according to economists polled by Reuters who cited disruptions from new variants and extended softer commodity prices as potential challenges.

