Ladakh reports 8 new Covid cases, 6 discharged

Ladakh recorded eight fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 20,480, as the active cases in the union territory stood at 81, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. A total of 20,192 patients have recovered to date.

Of the new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, six were in Leh, and two were in Kargil. A total of 1,692 sample reports in Ladakh -- 878 from Leh and 814 from Kargil -- came out negative, they said.

No death from Covid was reported in Ladakh in the last 24 hours.

The union territory discharged six patients on Thursday and all of them were from Leh.

The total number of Covid active cases in Ladakh stands at 81, with 72 of them in Leh and nine in the Kargil district.

