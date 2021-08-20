Left Menu

Ladakh reports 8 new Covid cases, 6 discharged

Ladakh recorded eight fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 20,480, as the active cases in the union territory stood at 81, officials said.Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 20-08-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 16:05 IST
Ladakh reports 8 new Covid cases, 6 discharged
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh recorded eight fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 20,480, as the active cases in the union territory stood at 81, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. A total of 20,192 patients have recovered to date.

Of the new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, six were in Leh, and two were in Kargil. A total of 1,692 sample reports in Ladakh -- 878 from Leh and 814 from Kargil -- came out negative, they said.

No death from Covid was reported in Ladakh in the last 24 hours.

The union territory discharged six patients on Thursday and all of them were from Leh.

The total number of Covid active cases in Ladakh stands at 81, with 72 of them in Leh and nine in the Kargil district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021